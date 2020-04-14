Two ex-Shakhtar player has entered the top 5 best Brazilians in the history of the English Premier League
The editorial staff of the UOL has identified the top five Brazilians who ever played in the English Premier League. Among the best were two ex-player of Shakhtar.
Fernandinho
34-year-old Fernandinho, who defended the colours of the Donetsk club from 2005 to 2013, took second place in a kind of hit parade.
And rounded out the top 5 Brazilians in the EPL, the 31-year-old Willian, who played for Shakhtar from 2007 to 2012.
Willian
A list of the best Brazilians in the history of the Premier League.
- Gilberto Silva (Arsenal, the champion of the Premier League 2003/04)
- Fernandinho (Manchester city champion Premier League 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19)
- Alisson (Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2018/19, the UEFA super Cup 2019, Club world Cup-2019)
- Juninho Paulista (Middlesbrough, football League Cup-2004)
- Willian (Chelsea FC champion Premier League 2014/15, 2016/17, and 2017/18 FA Cup, Europa League 2018/19).
We should add that 3 of the ex-player of Shakhtar were and are in the Premier League.
Bernard currently plays for Everton, and Fred – for “Manchester United”.
In turn, Elano from 2007 to 2009, defended the colors of Manchester city.