Two-faced kitten has survived despite the forecasts, and happy settling in to the family vet (photo, video)
Kitty mutant named Duo was born in California with two muzzles. The baby Duo, one head, two noses, two mouths and four eyes.
Cats with two faces — the phenomenon the extremely rare. They are called cats-Yanusami — in honor depicted with two faces of the Roman God Janus. Typically, these kittens die at a very young age. However, the Duo, despite the dire predictions, he survived. Now she is already four months.
As informs edition Inside Edition she lives happily in the family sheltered her and reared from the syringe vet Ralph Tran. The mother cat abandoned the Duo shortly after her birth.
Duo already knows how to eat on their own — and both mouths at once. “As soon as she sees the bowl of food, runs to her and starts to purr. And purrs all the time while eating,” — said Ralph. She also likes when the owner scratches her head. The cat also enjoys playing with toys and with other cats living in the house.
Duo is smaller in size than most kittens her age. She also may need surgery on one of eyes. In General it is quite normal — a fun and playful kitten. “Maybe she has a physical disability, maybe she has not so easy, but she loves life and tries to make the best out of everything it faces,” says the owner.
