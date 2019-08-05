Two feminine traits that men just hate
August 5, 2019
Of course, to love a man you need as he is, despite all the shortcomings. However, there are always things to be reconciled are difficult, and not really want to.
So these two feminine traits men just can’t stand:
Removal of the brain
Nobody is perfect, but if each offense you will settle for your man, demanding another, he is quickly bored. Everyone sometimes gets tired and wants to relax, everyone will forget the dates or any other things. We are not robots, and therefore, you should treat all tolerant.
There is no attempt to follow him
Men largely like eyes, and women for a reason considered “fair sex”. If you did not follow him, it causes in man a real disappointment. Try to be beautiful to the man I wanted to look at you.
