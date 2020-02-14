Two for one: the company is selling train tickets with a generous discount for Valentine’s Day
From 13 to 17 February you can take advantage of the offer of the railway company Amtrak, the Valentine’s Day — buy a ticket and get the second free, writes Travel and Leisure.
This offer is great for couples who want to travel together. Both tickets are issued together, so both passengers must travel at the same time.
The promotion is valid from 13 to 17 February. Seats may not be available in all trains and at any time, but this is the best way to get out together on a cozy weekend.
The fare from new York to Washington (D.C.), may amount to $183, from San Francisco to Los Angeles- $66,50, from Chicago to St. Louis — $31, $54 from Richmond (VA) to Charlotte, $29 from Portland, Maine, to Boston, and even $164 from new York to Atlanta.
Travel days shall be from 9 March to 30 August, so even if you can not immediately leave the city, you can still make plans for an amazing spring and summer vacation.
The promotion applies to many routes (including long distance) through the national network of the company, including routes Acela, Adirondack, Carolinian/Piedmont, Cascades, Downeaster, Downstate Illinois Services, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express Heartland Flyer Maple Leaf Michigan Services and more.
To take advantage of this deal, visit the sale Amtrak”s Valentine’s Day on the website and use the discount code (V214) when booking.
