Two foreigners dismissed from the Supervisory Board of Railways
Photo: intercity.kiev.ua
The Cabinet has dismissed two top officials of the Railways
Both top-the Manager submitted a letter of resignation a month ago. Today the government supported their retirement.
The Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, 15 July, took the decision to dismiss the two foreign members of the Board of uz — Reigosa Pashkevich and Marcin Zelivskeho. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl mokan on his page in Facebook.
Both top-the Manager submitted a letter of resignation in mid-June 2020.
Remigiusz paszkiewicz joined the Railways Board in June 2016. Marcin Celejewski in June 2019.
Vasily Mocanu also said that the acting member of the management Board of the company appointed Director of Railways, Finance and Economics Nicholas Ivanisov.
The salary of the members of the Supervisory Board of Railways appeared in the social network
Earlier it was reported that foreigners from the Supervisory Board of Railways, one and a half hundreds of thousands a day.
korrespondent.net