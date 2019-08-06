Two glorious image of Margot Robbie from the Roman premiere of the film “Once in Hollywood”
The team of the film “Once in Hollywood” led by the Director of the film Quentin Tarantino made it to Rome.
At the premiere screening of the film one of the main stars of the film – Margot Robbie, appeared in a yellow Maxi-dress from autumn-winter collection of Dries Van Noten with thin spaghetti straps. The way Robbie added only a gold watch with a scattering of stones, slightly tousled hair and makeup with an emphasis on red lips.
At the Rome premiere, were absent brad pitt on the track Robbie posed in the company of another of his colleagues on the film – Leonardo DiCaprio, directed by Quentin Tarantino, his wife Daniela Rush and other members of the team.
Also was held in Rome Photocall of the tape. For him, the actress arrived in a short dress with a print from LHD, combining it with gold shoes with low heels. Male colleagues Margot was also dressed in clothes in the style of cаsual.