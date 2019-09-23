Two goals in one and the same “nine” for two minutes: “the Vozdovac” pleased in the match of the championship Serbia (video)
The “Vozdovac”
In 9-m round of the championship of Serbia, the leader of the championship “Vojvodina” was taken in Novi Sad, club “Vozdovac”, and suddenly were defeated 1:2.
His two goals the visitors scored within two minutes of gorgeous beats from afar. And the ball was stuck in the same top corner
First, in the 62nd minute scored by Aleksandar Stanisavljevic and 64 Nemanja Nikolic with a 28-meter hammer the ball into the same corner.
After the defeat of the “Vojvodina” in the first place in standings left the club “Bačka Topola”.
The “Vozdovac” climbed to eighth place in the Serbian Superleague.