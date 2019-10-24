Two goals of the defender “Saint Etienne” helped “Alexandria” to play a draw in Europa League: video…
Thursday, October 24, in the framework of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Europa League at the stadium “Geoffroy Guichard” in Saint-étienne (by the way, the twin city of Luhansk Ukrainian 1959) “Alexandria” lost to a local club.
The UEFA Europa League, 3rd round
“Saint-Etienne” (France) — Alexandria (Ukraine) — 1:1
“Saint-Etienne”: Ruffier, Debuchy, Saliba, Kolodziejczak, Da Silva, M’vila, Yussuf, The Aleksanteri Ahola (Boudebouz, 46), Norden (Abi, 63), Hamouma, Berič (Bwanga, 74).
Alexandria: Pankiv, Pashayev, Dubra, Booze, Miroshnichenko, Grechishkin, Luchkevych (Masta, 80), BANADA, Kovalets (Long 83), Tretyakov (Was Boboglo, 90+3), Sitalo.
Goals: Da Silva (8) — Da Silva (14, own goal).
The team of Vladimir Sharan with great difficulty got to France. The delegation of the Ukrainian team spent yesterday in the airport a couple extra hours because the air service in connection with the weather conditions did not give permission to take off, and end up with high latency, the Alexandrians did get to the place of their deployment, and then held a pre-match training on “Geoffroy Hishare”.
The bookies are not particularly given the chances of the Ukrainian team at the match (as well as against other opponents in the group), and the owners justified forecasts of experts already in the opening meeting. Left back Da Silva joined the attack, got the ball in the penalty area and with a fairly tight corner just broke past Pankiv in the far corner, enthralled a full house at 42-thousand arena.
However, after six minutes, the defender, acting on the principle “and yours and ours”, made the fans a little silent. Guests ran to the counter, Tretyakov shot in the penalty area from the left flank, Sitalo until the ball has reached out, but he did Da Silva, from whose legs the ball flew into the net.
In General, the goal added confidence to the Alexandrians, which skillfully attacking impulse of the contender, but with a minimum of scoring opportunities like the one, and the other gate fans of goals have not seen.
In the end, the draw — 1:1, thanks to which “Alexandria” stays “afloat” and not out of struggle for an exit in the playoffs. To do this two weeks in Lviv, it is necessary to beat “Saint-Etienne”.
Note that in other match of group I, despite the two goals of Ukrainian Yaremchuk, Belgian “Gent” of the house could not beat the German “Wolfsburg” — 2:2 (Yaremchuk, 41, 90+4 — Weghorst, 3, Joao Victor, 24).
Standings in the group after three rounds: 1. “Wolfsburg” — 5 points 2. Gent 5, 3. “Alexandria” — 2, 4. “Saint-Etienne” — 2.
In the next round, which will be held on November 7, “Alexandria” will take in Lviv “Saint-Etienne”, and “Gent” will play in Germany with Wolfsburg.
.
Photo of FC “Saint-Etienne”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter