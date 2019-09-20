Two goals of the world champion brought “Dnepr-1” victory over “Karpaty: video goals
On Friday, September 20, at the “Dnipro-Arena”, which recently played the national team of Ukraine, started the program 8-go round of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL).
The Championship Of Ukraine. 8-th round
“Dnepr-1” — “Karpaty” (Lvov) — 2:0 (Supryaga, 27, 70, penalty). Youth teams — 2:2.
Into the first face-to-face confrontation between the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko and the Novel Sanjar came up with eight points and dividing in the standings of the Premier League 7–8-e places. In the fight with mutual chances of success deservedly luckier players “Dnepr-1”. Victory to the hosts brought the reserves recovered from his injury of world champion in the national team of Ukraine U20 Vladislav Sprage scoring the ball in each half (recall that the football player’s contract belongs to Kiev “Dynamo”)..
1:0 Supryaga (27 min.)
At least on the day the Premier League newcomers have risen in the standings to fifth place, and “Karpaty” dropped to ninth.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 21 points (7 matches);
2. Desna — 14 (7);
3. Oleksandriya — 12 (7);
4. Zarya — 11 (7);
5. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (8);
6. Kolos — 10 (7);
7. “Dinamo” — 8 (6);
8. “Mariupol” — 8 (6);
9. Karpaty — 8 (8);
10. Vorskla — 7 (7);
11. Lviv — 6 (7);
12. “Olimpik” — 2 (7).
In the 8th round of the Premier League will play also: Lviv — Marseille, Zorya — Mariupol (September 21), “Desna” — “Shakhtar”, “Shakhtar Donetsk” — “Dynamo” and “ear” — “Alexandria” (September 22).
