Two heads and three hands, the woman lost consciousness when she saw who gave birth (video)
21-year-old resident of India Babita Ahirwar fainted from shock when she saw who gave birth.
At 35 weeks of pregnancy babīte and her 25-year-old husband Singh the doctors of one of hospitals in the state of Madhya Pradesh reported that the couple would have twins. The couple was delighted. However, according to the New York Post, came to light a child with two heads, three arms but one heart.
Now he is in the ICU under the supervision of doctors. Doctors believe that the child is viable — that can be considered a miracle. In fact it is two children: twins merged in the womb. However Babita have not yet fully realized this fact and calls the sons of the “child” in the singular. She believes God for something punished her by sending her such a child. Her husband, however, is more positive. “This is my child and I will raise him the way it is,” says Singh.
