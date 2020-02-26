Two held the knockout stages of the Champions League, the hosts have not won in one (video)
The players of Bayern can be satisfied with the work done
In the Champions League were still 2 matches of the 1/8 finals.
In Naples, the Azzurri took Barcelona.
Despite the statistical player of Barca and Arturo Vidal in the 89th minute, the match at “San Paolo” was pretty dull, which confirms the number of corners scored by the teams – only 2 for two for the entire match.
The score was opened by Napoli. In rare counterattack of owners dries Mertens elegantly put the ball into the far corner of the goal with a shot from 20 meters.
Guests equalized early in the second half, the efforts of Antoine Griezmann – 1:1.
A review of the match Napoli – Barcelona – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Champions League.
In the second match of the evening Bayern Munich at Stamford bridge in London have left Chelsea no prospects for exit in a quarterfinal, having hammered into gate “retired” 3 unanswered goals.
The match is also not without removing the defender of Londoners Marcos Alonso saw a on 83 minutes, a straight red card.
A review of the match Chelsea – Bayern – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Champions League.
Today match real Madrid – Manchester city and Olympique Lyonnais – Juventus completed the first round of the 1/8 finals.
It is noteworthy that all 3 teams representing the English Premier League and their first matches of the playoffs lost.
Break this unpleasant tradition “citizens” to “Santiago Bernabeu”?