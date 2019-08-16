Two illegals arrested for the repeated rape of an 11-year-old sister of his friend
Two illegal immigrants were arrested for the rape of an 11-year-old girl in Maryland.
According to the victim, the violence against her occurred several times, writes the Washington Examiner.
At least against one of the accused had been issued a judicial expulsion order. The document was issued at the request of immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) in 2016, it is unclear why and how the man remained in the United States.
Criminals, according to the investigation, were friends of the older brother of the girl. 29-year-old Mauricio Barrera Navidad and 28-year-old Carlos Palacios-Amaya was arrested and charged with multiple rapes of a schoolgirl.
The girl supposedly told about her abuse to a school official, describing numerous cases of rape committed by both men. She said Barrera-Navidad, an immigrant from El Salvador, raped her several times and urged her not to go to school so he had full access to her while her parents are at work. Barrera Navidad also shot video and photos, having sex with a girl. Law enforcement authorities confirmed the discovery of several photos of the girl on his mobile phone. Barrera Navidad, a father of four children, was accused of rape and will remain in jail until the trial.
About Palacios-Amaya the available little information. He was accused of rape, he will remain in custody until trial, without the right to bail.
ICE has confirmed that both suspects live in the U.S. illegally. Palacios-Amaya, a citizen of El Salvador, was deported from the United States in 2014 and re-crossed the border illegally. In the office there is no accurate data about when the last time he re-entered the country.
Against Barrera-Navidad in 2016, was issued a deportation order, which for some reason has not been fulfilled.