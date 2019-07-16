Two little kittens managed to scare the goat

July 16, 2019

Двум маленьким котятам удалось запугать козу

Never mess with the kittens. In any case, such fearless, like these.

Andrea mills has witnessed funny scenes at his home in Moses lake, Washington (USA), and managed to shoot it on video, writes the Daily Mail.

According to Andrea, this was the first release of “into the light” born a few weeks ago, the kitten who began to explore the backyard of the farm. After seeing the goats, they decided to see what kind of creation. Particularly they liked the goat sand color.

Attention to the person the goat was unhappy – she was trying to ward off small predators threatening them with horns, but did not dare to attack, and retreated from the “battlefield”.

