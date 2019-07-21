Two major European airlines have cancelled all flights to Cairo
On Saturday, July 20, Lufthansa and British Airways suddenly announced that stopped all flights to Cairo. They explained this step by the concern for the safety of passengers. The German airline has cancelled flights on the day, the British — for a week. Neither Lufthansa nor British Airways did not report details. The statements of both airlines as if written under a carbon paper.
“As security for Lufthansa is the highest priority, the airline decided to stop flying to Cairo for a while is check the situation”, — stated in a major airline of Germany.
“The safety of passengers and crew is of the highest priority…” — said in a statement British Airways.
British media reported that the measures can be associated with the terrorist threat on Board the aircraft. The UK foreign office has warned tourists about the increased danger during the flight to Egypt.
It is noteworthy that passengers who wanted to fly from London Heathrow to Cairo BA155 flight on 20 July at 17:15, the abolition of their flight announced right before boarding the plane. 70-year-old Christine shelburn was going to fly to Egypt from 11-year-old grandson. When they tried to pass through the reception area of tickets, it was found that their boarding passes are invalid. The woman appealed to the employees of British Airways. Those gave her new stamps, but for him, Christine couldn’t go to the plane.
“The airline employees acted as if you knew nothing about the cancellations. I do not blame them, but the situation is very strange and unpleasant. The fact that when I called my husband and told that our boarding passes invalid, he informed me that the flight was canceled. He found out before the employees of British Airways?” — said Mrs. Shelburne.
She and other passengers of flight BA155 handed a letter in which, in particular, said: “We are constantly reviewing security measures in airports around the world and made the decision to suspend flights to Cairo for seven days as a preventive measure to be further assessed”.
Meanwhile, the representative of Cairo airport, told the BBC that the British airline has informed the Egyptian side about the decision. It is known that 18th and 19th July the staff of British Airways conducted a review of security measures at the Cairo airport, but on their findings, the Egyptian side said.
On Friday, July 19, the UK foreign office has updated recommendations for the subjects of Her Majesty who are sent to Egypt. The memo contains a warning about the possible risk of terrorist attacks on air transport, as well as information that you have entered additional security measures for flights departing to Britain from Egypt.
The last time passengers have died in Egypt in November 2015. Then over the Sinai crashed a plane of the Russian airline “Kogalymavia”. Killing all 224 people on Board. The liner carried out flight from Sharm El Sheikh to Saint Petersburg. The plane crash were recognized as a terrorist attack. After that all flights by Russian airlines in Egypt was banned. Only in January 2018, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin ordered to resume flights between the two countries.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter