Two matches per day: Svitolina pull parichay marathon tournament in China (video)
September 13, 2019 | Uncategorized | No Comments|
The third racket of the world Elina Svitolina played in the second match of the day at the tournament in the Chinese Zhengzhou with a prize Fund of $ 1 million.
Defeating Yulia Putintseva in the match, which was postponed to next day due to rain, our compatriot had just over five hours to re-enter the court to oppose the Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic (49-I).
Photo By Jimmie 48
