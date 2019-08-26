Two men stole a truckload of beer cost $100,000 (PHOTOS)

Provincial police in Ontario said that they arrested two men on suspicion of theft of a truck, which was beer with a total value of $100,000.

The police received a report that a truck full of beer was stolen from Oxford County early Monday morning.

The police called the owner of the truck, he reported that the tracker mounted on a vehicle, showed the location in Huron East, Ontario.

The police were able to detect and the vehicle and cargo. Two men arrested on the spot. The investigation is ongoing.