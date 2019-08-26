Two men stole a truckload of beer cost $100,000 (PHOTOS)

| August 26, 2019 | News | No Comments

Двое мужчин украли грузовик с пивом стоимостью $100,000 (ФОТО)

Provincial police in Ontario said that they arrested two men on suspicion of theft of a truck, which was beer with a total value of $100,000.

The police received a report that a truck full of beer was stolen from Oxford County early Monday morning.

The police called the owner of the truck, he reported that the tracker mounted on a vehicle, showed the location in Huron East, Ontario.

The police were able to detect and the vehicle and cargo. Two men arrested on the spot. The investigation is ongoing.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr