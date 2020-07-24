Two meteor shower will reach peak at the same time: where to look
Incredible and full of cosmic events July to finish with a double feature: two meteor shower will reach peak at the same time. Next week will be at its peak not only of the South Delta aquariids, but alpha Capricornids. This writes CBS News.
What are the Delta of equality and alpha of capricornia
According to NASA, the southern Delta-aquazide active every year from 12 July to 23 August. This year the meteor shower will peak on Monday, July 27, on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28-29.
Under ideal conditions, observers will be able to see about 25 meteors per hour.
Meteors the Delta of equality occur in the constellation Aquarius, which, when viewed from the Northern hemisphere, located in the southern part of the sky. The brightest spot coincides with the star Skat (Delta Aquarii), which gave the meteor rain name.
Meteors are the remnants of comet particles and bits of broken asteroids. The comet, which according to scientists, there is this meteor shower called 96P/Macholz, it was opened in 1986 by Donald Machholz and makes a revolution around the Sun approximately every five years.
According to the American meteor society, alpha Capricornids usually active from July 2 to August 10, and they, too, reached the maximum at the beginning of next week (beginning of August).
This meteor shower is less active, and observers will see only about 3 meteors per hour. The average alpha Capricornids meteor relatively slow, but in the stream we can see the stunning bright fireballs.
The meteors will be seen from the border of the constellations of Sagittarius to the constellation of the eagle, South-East of the star is called 37 Aquilae, and to the West of the Alpha2 Capricorni (Algedi).
When and where to watch meteor showers
The Delta of equality will be well visible from the southern hemisphere, but the middle and Northern latitudes will also be able to see them.
Weak meteors Delta aquariids where there are no bright fireballs can be difficult to detect, especially in the presence of the moon. Thus, the search during the peak of the shower will give the audience the best chance to see meteors.
And the alpha of capricornia produces a large number of bright fireballs. This rain will be equally well seen on both sides of the equator.
NASA recommends that you find a place with a clear view of the sky to move far away from any light sources. Watch the best rains will be on Monday, July 27 morning at about 12:20 Eastern time and to 04:17.
If you miss the peak of the meteor shower, you will be able to see them again during the meteor shower the Perseids in August. The Perseids is the most impressive meteor shower of the year is currently active, but his peak will come in August.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9442
[name] => a meteor shower
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => meteoritnyj-dozhd
)
meteor shower
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28643
[name] => PIK
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pik
)
пикFacebookVkontakte
bookmark