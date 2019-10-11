Two mistakes of the player of “Dynamo” “sunk” his team in a crucial qualifier for Euro 2020 (video)
Croatia
In the qualifying match of Euro 2020 silver medalist of the world Championship-2018 – Croatia in Zagreb took the Hungarians.
Before the match the sides were only 1 point behind. However, the composition of the guests was a player that greatly facilitated the Croats the way to victory.
In the opening stages of the match, Central defender of “Dynamo” Tamas Kadar allowed to steal from himself in midfield Luka Modric and the scoring was opened on 1:0.
And in the endgame of the first half, Tamas secured the success of the waving past the ball, interrupting the cross into the penalty area from Ivan Perisic, and Bruno Petkovic brought the matter to the defeat of 3:0.
Note that in the second goal of the Croat scored the same Petkovic, Kadar played not the last violin.
Unsuccessful actions of the player Kiev team seem to unhook the Hungarian national team from Euro 2020.
Before the two final rounds of Croatia leads group E with 13 points.
They are followed by Slovaks – 10 points, which 1 point behind the Hungarians.
Wales (with a game in hand) scored 7 points.