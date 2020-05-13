Two of the European championship on football has decided on the official date of the resumption of the season
In the Czech Republic and Portugal announced the official date for the resumption of championship matches after the break, the quarantine associated with the pandemic coronavirus.
The first starts Czech Fortuna-Liga – may 23 will host the match 23-go tour between “Greenhouse” and Liberec “Slovan”, informs the press service of the championship. Calendar of other rounds are not yet known.
Portuguese Primeira Liga will return on June 4, reported on the official website of the League.
The teams left to play ten rounds in the first day of resumption will be one or more matches.
Note that the fight in the final stage of the season promises to be hot – at the time of stop of the championship table leader Porto ahead of Benfica on just one point.
Informed about his return to the Bundesliga said, presenting the calendar of the remaining matches.