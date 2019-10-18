Two of the leading player of “Barcelona” joining the protests in Catalonia
Gerard Pique (left) and Ousmane Dembele
Defender “Barcelona” Gerard Pique and winger Ousmane Dembele will join the protests in Catalonia, according to AS.
This 32-year-old Catalan and 22-year-old Frenchman is very peculiar, decided to support the protesters.
According to the source, players not coming to practice today “blaugranas” as a sign of respect for the strikers.
It is unknown whether the players on the stock itself.
Recall that the Peak in 2010, plays for the national team of Catalonia. On account of his 10 matches for the team. And this year, Gerard said, “tied” to play for the national team of Spain.
Add that to the Peak and Dembele will miss the away match of the 9th round of La Liga with “Eibar”, which will be held October 19: quarterback because of suspension and striker in the previous round, received a red card.