Two of the UN Committee suspended work from-for problems with visas for Russian delegation
The first and Sixth committees of the UN General Assembly suspended the work due to problems with issuing visas to delegates from Russia.
The committees dealing with legal matters and matters of disarmament and international security, will continue on Tuesday morning in time new York (17:00 GMT) writes Lenta.ru with reference to RIA Novosti a source in the Russian delegation.
Later zampolpreda of Russia to the UN Gennady Kuzmin confirmed that the demarche of the committees associated with the visa policy of the United States — the United States denied entry into the country at the UN meeting, delegates from Russia, Cuba, Iran and another row of States.
He expressed the hope that UN Secretary-General will be involved in resolving the situation, until the arbitration between the United Nations and the United States, the newspaper reports.
Earlier, Russia proposed to move Committee meetings from new York to Vienna or Geneva, starting next year.
Such a proposal was also voiced by the foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov: it is called to transfer all international events with the U.S. on a more sustainable platform.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On 24 September, the Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev said that he and nine members of the Russian delegation were not able to issue visas in the United States.
- In Moscow deemed Washington’s actions a flagrant example of disrespect to the members of the UN and said that does not exclude response, but I remind you that launched the process of exchange restrictions, the United States.