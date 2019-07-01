Two of yogurt a week will save you from serious illness
Weekly consumption of two yoghurt reduces the likelihood of developing pre-cancerous intestinal polyps by 20%. Researchers believe that such effects have probiotics.
Eating at least two servings of yoghurt per week may provide men protection against the occurrence of colonic polyps, which often precede malignant tumors of this organ. The researchers found that receiving at least two yogurts a weekly men reduced the likelihood of developing polyps by almost 20% compared to those not eating yogurt. Researchers from the University of Washington believe that these data support the findings of previous studies. Science is increasingly convinced that yogurt can reduce the risk of bowel cancer by influencing the types and amounts of gut bacteria.
Polyps or adenomas of the intestine are abnormal growths that are formed in the shell of the body. These growths are pre-cancerous, which means that in the absence of treatment they can theoretically become malignant, but they can also keep their original purpose. The authors of the study tracked the diet and the development of polyps of more than 32 600 men and 55 700 women.
All participants of these observations are passed through the endoscopic examination of the intestine in the period between 1986 and 2012. Every four years they talked about his diet, particularly assessing the amount of yogurt in the diet. In 26 years of observations there were more than 5 800 polyps in men and more than 8 100 polyps in women. While no relation between consumption of yoghurt and development of intestinal polyps in women have been identified.