Two outspoken image of Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet
34-year-old actress Scarlett Johansson at the film festival, which started in Toronto, presented the two films.
The audience saw a celebrity at the festival in two images. On the premiere of the Comedy-drama film directed by Taika waititi of “Rabbit Jojo” Scarlett arrived in a silver dress from the brand Rodarte.
The dress was spaghetti straps and open neckline that was adorned with a few precious pendants, one of which was in the shape of a heart. The star image was supplemented black toe sandals high heels, which was also with a scattering of stones.
Hair star has collected in your hair and on the face caused intense makeup with an emphasis on pale pink lips.
At the premiere of the dramatic film by Noah Baumbach “Marriage history”, which was presented at the Venice film festival, Johansson appeared in a short white dress with a draped Oscar de la Renta blue translucent sandals heels, choosing them tone earrings in the form of flowers. In this way, the makeup Scarlett was more gentle with a light pink gloss on her lips.