Two players of “Bavaria” has donated 1 million Euro to combat coronavirus
Leon Goretzka
Defender “Bavaria” and Joshua Kimmich Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka has donated 1 million euros to fight the pandemic coronavirus.
The money is directed to social and charity organizations.
“We can beat anyone on the football field, but we will win the coronavirus only. That’s why we Josua Kimaam created a platform “WeKickCorona” and donated one million euros in private social and charitable organizations,” wrote Goretzka on Twitter.
The striker Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah donated to the Egyptian authorities the same amount to fight the virus.
And the contribution of the former owner of “Milan” Silvio Berlusconi on Barbu with coronarium made 10 times more.
Earlier, the German team collected 2.5 million euros, which were transferred to the charity Helfen Wir.