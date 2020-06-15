Two players of the Ukrainian Premier League nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award-2020
Golden Boy
19-year-old midfielder of “Dinamo” George Chitaishvili and 20-year-old midfielder of “Shakhtar” Aunt entered the list of one hundred candidates for the award Golden Boy-2020, according to the Sportarena.
Competition Tsitaishvili and Aunt for the title of best young player of the year will be, in particular, players such as: Erling Holland (Borussia Dortmund), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Alfonso Davis (“Bavaria”), the ANS Faty (FC Barcelona) and Phil Foden (Manchester city).
Golden Boy – an annual award, founded by Italian newspaper Tuttosport in 2003. She was awarded the best young player under 21 years of acting in Europe.
In 2019, the winner of the Golden Boy was the Portuguese joão Feliz. Last year victory claimed Ukrainian goalkeeper Andrei Lunin.