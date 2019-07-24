Two previously “missing” is now suspected in the deaths of three people (PHOTO)

Loading...

Tuesday was declared a nationwide manhunt for two young people classified by the police as suspects in the deaths of three people in Northern British Columbia.

The representative of the RCMP stated that they believe 19-year-old Cam Macleod (Kam McLeod) and 18-year-old brayer Smigelski (Bryer Schmegelsky) shot Lucas Fowler from the Australian Sydney, his friend Chinn deese of Charlotte, North Carolina, and then killed another person yet to be identified.

Fowler and diz, who were travelling in a blue van Fowler, was found July 15 in a remote section of highway near Liard Hot Springs. The burnt truck Macleod and Shegelski, as well as an unidentified male body was found four days later near lake Dis (Dease Lake, B. C.), 470 kilometers from the scene of the first crime.

Macleod and Smigelski, both natives of Vancouver island, who were sent to Whitehorse to find a job, was initially considered by the police as missing. On Tuesday, the story changed, although the investigators did not explain the reasons.

Police said McLeod and Smigelski was seen in meadow lake, town in North-West Saskatchewan, on Sunday, two days after we found their van. Investigators have released pictures of the suspects at the time they were there.

Later on Tuesday, they said that young people may have been in Manitoba after allegations that they were allegedly seen in Guillame, in the North of the province.

In his statement, the leader of the Fox Lake Cree Nation, Walter Spence said police would patrol the town all night as a precaution.

He said that on Tuesday near their reservation Bird was discovered burned car, although the evidence that the car belongs to the suspect, no.

Fox Lake Cree Nation is located about 1,000 kilometres from Winnipeg.

Sergeant Janelle, the shoykhet (Janelle Shoihet) said that anyone who notices a young man, (both six-foot four inches (193 cm) each weighing about 169 pounds (about 77 kg)), should not approach him but to call 911.

She said that the police treated the families of both young men with the request to help to find them, said.

No one answered the phone number listed on the page of the father Smigelschi in Facebook, and the one who picked up the phone in the house Macleod to Port-Alberni, immediately put it.

The woman who answered the phone at the place of residence Smigelski in Vineyarde did not give comments.

“At the moment I have nothing to say. Will you just leave us alone?” she said through tears and then hung up.

The shoykhet said could not disclose details of the death of an unidentified male. His body was found two kilometers from the burned van. On Monday police released a possible picture of the deceased: thick middle-aged man with a beard in the hope that someone will recognise him.

Claudia Bunce, owner of the Cassiar Mountain Jade store in jade city, British Columbia, said that Macleod and Smigelski went to see him at some point last Thursday, the day before their burned-out van was found about 115 kilometers.

A store employee who saw two men were too shocked to talk to reporters, but Bunce said that the two arrived in the van and went to the store, tempted by the free coffee. She said they talked only among themselves, and according to her, hardly about something talked with the employee.

“Not to say that they are somehow different from other young people who were going somewhere, she said. – We always very crowded”.

She stated that the situation is very frightening for everyone who lives in this remote area.

“As you can imagine, everyone is very concerned about this, said Bunce. This is not a city, not the city. We are on the highway, where no mobile communication. Most of us are not particularly strong. So it’s very scary.”

Representatives of the RCMP was in the store on Tuesday, looking at records from surveillance cameras and interviewing employees.

The father of the Fowler, the chief inspector of police of New South Wales Stephen Fowler, said Monday the media that the death of his son and girlfriend of his son marked the tragic end of the love story.

Fowler said the 23-year-old Lucas was never happy, and friends were very happy when he met 24-year-old diz.

Kevin Hackett, Deputy Commissioner of the RCMP admitted that in this case many questions remain, but said that the police cannot disclose information because it may damage the investigation.

“We still have to speak with many people having important facts that can complement the available evidence and information at our disposal,” he said.