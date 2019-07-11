Two Russian tourists, including a child, were killed in the storm, in Greece (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In the North of Greece in the storm, which was accompanied by strong winds, rain and hail, killing six foreigners, including two Russians. About it reports Reuters with reference to local authorities.

As informs RIA “news” in Central Macedonia on Wednesday evening there was an emergency because of the storm. The area was hit by torrential rains and Gale-force winds. The total number of deaths in Central Macedonia currently has six members, said the fire service of Greece. According to 1 a.m. (coincides with the Moscow time) in the hospital were delivered more than 20 people.

According to the fire service, which is also a rescue organization for operations in Greece has received more than 600 calls for help. Work at a place 140 firefighters and 44 vehicles, they helped in 235 cases, according to the rescue, pumping water and cutting fallen trees. Hurricane-force winds knocked down a tree near the hotel in Potidaia in Halkidiki, killed 39-year-old Russian and two-year-old. The Consulate General of Russia in Greece stated that check information about the deaths of two Russians.

Among the six dead are two children, lost one fisherman, dozens of people were injured. Citizen of Romania and her 8-year-old child was killed during the collapse of the taverns in NEA Playa in Sozopol married couple from Czech Republic has been washed away by the water flow, according to Greek public television ERT.

The authorities of Central Macedonia have requested to declare a state of emergency in the Prefecture of Halkidiki – this will allow us to take measures on liquidation of consequences of elements. Early in the morning in Thessaloniki, with the participation of the authorities of the region will be held an extraordinary government meeting to assess the situation. At the scene directed the Minister of protection of citizens of Greece Michalis Hrisohoidis. According to the weather service, the hurricane moves to the South of Greece, in Thessaly, Sporades Islands, Evia, the.