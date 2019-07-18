Two small children (one naked) found by the night wandering the streets (PHOTOS)

Police Oshawa, Ontario, announced that last night they found two small children, one of whom was completely naked and without shoes roaming the streets.

Regional police Durham in his report said that officers found 3-year-old child around 2:55 Thursday night in downtown Oshawa after a call concerned about the driver.

The child was found naked and without shoes. The police say that traces of any wounds was not, and the child was in a good mood.

While the police tried to find the baby they found on a child of five years. This happened after about 25 minutes. He was dressed and shod, and turned out to be the brother or sister (the sex of children not reported) first.

In the end, both children were taken to the hospital for inspection.

About 4 a.m., police managed to track down the mother of the children, which was in the unlocked apartment nearby.

In connection with the incident, police asked residents before going to bed to check, closed all the doors and Windows of the house, especially in the warm season, as children can go out.