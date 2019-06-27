Two suicide bombers carried out bombings in the capital of Tunisia, there are victims (PHOTOS) (PHOTOS)

Nine people, including three civilians, were wounded in the Tunisian capital (Tunis) as a result of two explosions committed by suicide bombers. This was announced by the interior Ministry, which refers to the data channel Al Arabiya.

The first attack, according to preliminary data, was done by a woman who blew himself up 100 yards from the Embassy of France in the street Charles de Gaulle, adjacent to the Central Habib Bourguiba Avenue. The aim of the attack was a patrol car of the police. Injured three police officers and two civilians.

A second explosion occurred in the Parking lot of the National counter-terrorism management. According to eyewitnesses, after the first explosion of gunfire was heard. Reportedly, the police could pursue the second terrorist. The place of the incident cordoned off by the security forces blocked the street leading to the presidential Palace.

Tunisian Realities Online portal said that the second explosion happened soon after the first at the entrance to the barracks of the Main Department of national security of Tunisia, the attacker tried to get inside, but was stopped by security. According to the Ministry of internal Affairs of Tunisia, in the result of the second explosion injured four people, the Anadolu news Agency reports that two of the wounded are in critical condition.

Realities Online earlier reported that a group of terrorists attacked a radio station in one of the regions of Tunisia, but the guards managed to repel the attack. According to the portal, the terrorists managed to escape after a shootout with men of the security departments and their search was started large-scale operation involving the military.