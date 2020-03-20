Two-time champion Swiss fired the players, who refused to lower the salary
The leadership of the Swiss “Sion” made the decision to dismiss nine of the first team players that refused to lower salaries, according to Blick.
According to the source, the players have offered to reduce wages to 12 350 Swiss francs (about 11 700 euros) a month because of a pandemic coronavirus.
President two-time Champions of Switzerland Christian Constantin is not satisfied that in the near future the team will not participate in matches, which will not be able to make a profit.
However, Pajtim Kasami, Johan Djourou, Alex song, Army of Lenani, Xavier Kouassi, Seydou Doumbia, Michael Facchinetti, Christian ZOK and Birama Ndoye refused cuts unilaterally wage.
Then they came to “letters of happiness” with the termination of contracts.
Before a pause, Sion was occupied 8-e a place in standings of the Superleague, lying just 4 points away from the relegation zone.