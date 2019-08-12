Two-time Olympic champion and disgraced in debut fight on profiling (photos, video)
Two-time Olympic Boxing champion Cuban, Rebase Ramirez unsuccessful debut in the professional ring. The triumph of London 2012 and Rio 2016 was a clear favourite in the match with American Adan Gonzalez, but in the beginning of the battle was sent by the opponent in a knockdown, and after four rounds, lost a split decision— 36:39, 37:35, 35:40.
Robase Ramirez (right) lost the game split decision
Note that Ramirez — client promotion company Top Rank, which signed a contract in March of this year. “Recent double Olympic champion, with whom we signed the agreement, was Vasyl Lomachenko. In the end, the Ukrainian became a big star in the Boxing world. Now we expect the same from Robase“, — said the head of Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.
It is noteworthy that the “gold” Olympic games Ramirez has won in different weight categories at the London 2012 Cuban became the strongest in nailuchshei category (50.8 kg), and in Rio 2016, he has no equal in the Bantamweight category (to 53.5 kg). Debut in professional Robase decided in the Featherweight division and lost…
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter