Two-time Olympic champion got into a terrible car accident, a frontal face with a bus (photos)
August 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
David Rudisha
The double Olympic champion of London 2012 and Rio 2016, the current world record holder in the 800 m David Rudisha survived a horrible car accident, according to “Sport-Express”.
The representative of the Kenyan Masai tribe had a car on the highway from Nairobi to Kisumu. The car blew a tire and it is at full speed crashed into a bus.
The collision was head-on, however, Rudisha was not damaged, in the bus nobody was seriously hurt. “Thanks to Almighty God for the gift of life. On Saturday, I survived in a road traffic accident on the way to Kilgoris after a head-on collision with the bus. I survived without any damage. Thank you for your prayers,” wrote Rudisha on Twitter.