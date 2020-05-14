Two-time Olympic champion in biathlon called the Olympics a “forgery”
Laura Dahlmeier
Former German biathlete, double Olympic champion and Pyeongchang 2018 Laura dahlmeier told about his attitude to the Olympic games.
“Of course, if you watch from the side, the Olympics is a great event. I always dreamed about participating in Games and incredibly happy that dream came true. However, the Games are quite different than you imagine them before you participate. In a sense, it is a fake.
You know, in Pyeongchang our race took place on the spot where a Golf course. It was felt from the first to the last moment. If we talk about sports standards, that route was not similar to those included in the calendar of the world Cup.
And the people in the stands… there were many of Them, most of them not too worried about the biathlon”, – quotes championat.com interview Dallmeier Suddeutsche Zeitung.
We will remind, Laura, who a year ago completed a career, is also a 7-time world champion and the winner of “Grand crystal globe”-2016/17.