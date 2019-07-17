Two-time world Cup champion is mired in the vast debt (photo)
Former teammate Andriy Shevchenko at “Milan” famous Brazilian Cafu has accumulated huge debts, according to Marca, citing the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.
Located since 2004 in the possession of two-time world champion Agency Capi Penta International Football Player shows huge losses. To pay debts, Cafu had to part with a portion of the property. The player himself in an interview said that he is willing to sell their property to end financial difficulties.
“It’s my personal problem. Can I surrender property, cars, houses. Want to close their debts,” — said Cafu.
Note that the 49-year-old ex-footballer — only in the history of the party of three finals of the world Cup, two of which he won (in 1994 and 2002). At club level, Cafu played for “Sao Paulo”, “Zaragoza”, “Palmeiras”, “Roma” and “Milan”. Among the most significant achievements of the Brazilian except for two gold and one silver medals of the world Championships, winning the Champions League and the UEFA super Cup and winning the America’s Cup (twice), confederations Cup and club world Cup. Cafu is in the top 100 best players in the history of FIFA.
The famous four Milan early 2000s — Kaka, Clarence Seedorf, Andriy Shevchenko and Cafu
.
Photo Getty Made
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter