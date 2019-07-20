Two Ukrainian athletes won the European youth championship

| July 20, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Две украинские легкоатлетки выиграли молодежный чемпионат Европы

On Saturday, July 20, at the European championship U-20 athletics championship, which takes place in the Swedish Boras, the Treasury of Ukraine has been replenished with two gold awards.

In the sector for the high jump best of all made by 17-year-old Yaroslav Maguchy. Our athlete at the first attempt has overcome a height of 1.92 m, which allowed her to climb on the highest step of the podium, but the bar 2.02 m to conquer has failed. Second and third place went to representatives of Russia — Adelina Khalikov (1.90 m) and Natalia Spiridonova (1,87 m).

Has backed his compatriot in the sector for throwing the hammer Valeria Ivanenko. 17-year-old Ukrainian showed the best result (65,83 m) in the final sixth attempt, which allowed more than two meters ahead of the German Samantha Brutto (63,53 m), “bronze” went to Jeanette Nemeth from Hungary (61,99 m).

But Ilya Kravchenko in the pole vault won the “silver”. Our athlete with a score of 5.31 m lost only to the Norwegian Paul Hagen Lilarose (5,41 m), thus beating the French by Robin Emig, who to overcome the height of 5.31 m spent on one effort more Ukrainian.

Thus, with four medals in the asset (3 gold and 1 silver) Ukraine is leading in the overall medal standings. In second place is Italy (3 gold and 2 bronze), the third — the Netherlands (2 gold and 4 silver).

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.