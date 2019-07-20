Two Ukrainian athletes won the European youth championship
On Saturday, July 20, at the European championship U-20 athletics championship, which takes place in the Swedish Boras, the Treasury of Ukraine has been replenished with two gold awards.
In the sector for the high jump best of all made by 17-year-old Yaroslav Maguchy. Our athlete at the first attempt has overcome a height of 1.92 m, which allowed her to climb on the highest step of the podium, but the bar 2.02 m to conquer has failed. Second and third place went to representatives of Russia — Adelina Khalikov (1.90 m) and Natalia Spiridonova (1,87 m).
Has backed his compatriot in the sector for throwing the hammer Valeria Ivanenko. 17-year-old Ukrainian showed the best result (65,83 m) in the final sixth attempt, which allowed more than two meters ahead of the German Samantha Brutto (63,53 m), “bronze” went to Jeanette Nemeth from Hungary (61,99 m).
But Ilya Kravchenko in the pole vault won the “silver”. Our athlete with a score of 5.31 m lost only to the Norwegian Paul Hagen Lilarose (5,41 m), thus beating the French by Robin Emig, who to overcome the height of 5.31 m spent on one effort more Ukrainian.
Thus, with four medals in the asset (3 gold and 1 silver) Ukraine is leading in the overall medal standings. In second place is Italy (3 gold and 2 bronze), the third — the Netherlands (2 gold and 4 silver).
