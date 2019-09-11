Two Ukrainian athletes won their discipline in the match Europe – USA (video)
The opening ceremony of the match meeting
On the eve of the world championship in athletics, which kicks off on 27 September in Doha, the capital of Belarus takes place the match meeting athletics Europe – USA.
For the team of the Old world are and Ukrainian athletes.
In particular, in the discipline – the women’s 400-meter hurdles dramatic victory Anna Ryzhikova, which is the result of 55.32 seconds ahead of Swiss LEU Sprunger 0.14 seconds. Ukrainian brought his team to nine points.
Note that in the first 50 meters to finish the race headed by American Ashley Spencer, but made a mistake while passing the final barrier and fell.
In the sector for the high jump the first two places also took Ukrainka. Win Yulia Levchenko, who with a score of 2.02 meters installed personal achievement. 4 inches of 21-year-old compatriot behind Irina Gerashchenko, ahead of two-time world champion and the European champion, the Russian Maria Lisichkina.
We will remind, last week Levchenko won the silver medal in the final stage of the Diamond League in Brussels with a score of 1.97 m.
Match play competition between Europe, the United States will end today.