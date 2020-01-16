Two Ukrainian biathlete – in the top 10 of the sprint race at the world Cup in Ruhpolding
Pryma Artem
In Ruhpolding, Germany hosted the second race of the fifth stage of the biathlon world Cup.
Men’s sprint race on 10 km with two firing lines has won the leader of the General standings, Frenchman Martin Fourcade.
In second place was compatriot Fourcade – Quentin Fillon maillet.
Diluted French pedestal the representative of Germany’s Benedikt doll.
Two Ukrainian biathlete Artem prima and Dmitry Pidruchny powerfully held the race and entered the top-10.
While Artem was ranked 8th, and Dmitry 10th position.
- Martin Fourcade (France, 0+0) 22:41,5
- Quentin Fillon Maillet (France, 0+0) +3,1
- Benedikt Doll (Germany, 0+0) +12,0
…
- 8. Pryma Artem (Ukraine, 0+0) +27,3
- 10. Pidruchnuy Dmytro (Ukraine, 0+0) +34,8
- 36. Sergey Semenov (Ukraine, 0+0) +1:32,1
- 37. Anton Dudchenko (Ukraine, 0+0) +1:32,6
- 88. Bogdan Tsymbal (Ukraine, 1+1) +2:40,6