Two Ukrainian players – in the symbolic team of the championship Hungary
23-year-old attacking midfielder of “ferencváros” Alexander Zubkov and 29-year-old stopper “Kisvarda” Anton Kravchenko got into the symbolic team of the season of Hungarian championship according to estimates by Instat.
Zubkov last season scored 9 goals in 28 League games and helped his team to defend the title champion of Hungary.
We add that successful game Alexander allowed the Hungarian club to make an offer to Shakhtar for redemption of the contract, Ukrainian.
As a result, Zubkov signed with the “Ferencvaros” of a 4-year contract. The amount, which was paid to the Donetsk team and the rest of the details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Recall, in season 2019/20 Ukrainian team Sergei Rebrov on loan.
In turn, Kravchenko was held for the “Kisvarda” 17 matches in which he scored two goals – his club finished eighth.