Two Ukrainians were in the top 50 worst transfers of the English Premier League in history
Andriy Shevchenko and Jose Mourinho
Portal ESPN has released a ranking of the 50 worst transfers of clubs in the English Premier League for the entire 28-year history of this tournament.
It was a place for two Ukrainians – forwards Sergei Rebrov, who in 2000 moved from Dynamo Kyiv to Tottenham for £ 16.2 million, and Andriy Shevchenko, who left for Chelsea in 2006, the Milan, this transfer has cost the Londoners at 39.5 million pounds.
While Rebrov, who currently heads the “Ferencvaros”, located on the equator, finishing in 25th place.
Serhiy Rebrov
In turn, the current coach of the national team of Ukraine took a much higher position, which in this case is a negative color – 7.
And led to questionable hits a Senegalese player Ali Dia, who in 1996 signed free agent Southampton.
The amazing story of the transfer of Dia once again proves that in the vaunted Premier League allowed a ridiculous error.
Then head coach of the saints Graham Souness received a phone call supposedly from a Liberian footballer, winner of the “Golden ball”-1995 George Weah, who is currently the President of Liberia.
“Weah” told Souness that Dia was his cousin – brother that he played for “Paris St Germain” and played 13 matches for the national team. None of this actually wasn’t true, and Souness phone call came from a friend of Dia’s University. Souness trustingly took it all at face value without any due diligence offered Dia a one month contract.
Dia played just one game for Southampton. Originally it was planned that he played in a friendly match against the reserve squads of Arsenal, but the match was cancelled due to too wet of grass. In an official match against “Leeds” Senegalese came on as a substitute Matthew Le Tissier in the 32nd minute, but was later replaced by the Kenneth monk in the 85th minute. Southampton lost 0:2. After the game Le Tissier said: “He ran around the field like Bambi on ice, it was very embarrassing to watch”.
It was the sentence – Dia left Southampton in two weeks after signing the contract.
But the “Southampton” the cost of transfer of Dia was practically zero. Which is not true of “Chelsea” Roman Abramovich. On the second place of a rating there is Danny Drinkwater, who in 2017 for 34.1 million pounds moved to Stamford bridge from “Lester”. 2.5 years Danny has played for “retired” a total of 12 matches, ie one match he has cost Chelsea nearly 3 million pounds – interesting arithmetic.
Rounded out the podium of the worst transfers of the Premier League, the Argentinian Ricardo Alvarez, new in 2015 Sunderland for 9.5 million pounds and not spent for the “black cats” a single match.