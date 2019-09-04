Two Weeks Ago, A Small Brazilian Newspaper Reported That Farmers Were Planning A ‘Day Of Fire’ In The Amazon
As NBC News reported, many believe that Bolsonaro’s calls to ignore environmental concerns in promoting logging in the Amazon is a direct factor in the hundreds of fires now raging across the rainforest.
“It’s not often you can pinpoint one person as the culprit for something on this scale, but the midday darkness is the direct result of the election of Jair Bolsonaro to the country’s presidency last year,” the report noted. “Bolsonaro, who has told people, supposedly ironically, to call him ‘Captain Chainsaw,’ campaigned on the theory that his country’s economic development had been limited by the world’s affection for the Amazon, and he made clear that those who wanted to cut it down had little to fear from his administration. He even fired the head of the federal agency tasked with monitoring by satellite the extent of deforestation, when he found that deforestation was increasing.”
Many have pointed out the lack of media coverage for the Amazon fires, which have reportedly raged for close to three weeks but only just started to attract mainstream media attention in recent days. This timeline would mean that many of the fires would have started by the time the Jornal Folha do Progresso report identified the “Fire Day” that local farmers were planning. However, it does appear to have identified the source of the fires.
The report garnered some viral interest online as news of the Amazon fires spread, with many taking to social media to share the local news account that appeared to predict the wildfires that would follow.