Tymoshenko and Milovanov argued changes in the labour code
The head of the faction “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko and Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture of Ukraine Tymofiy mylovanov argue about changes in the labour code live the “Freedom of Savik Shuster”.
This reports the analytical portal “Hvilya”.
Milovanov began briskly to interrupt the speech of Yulia Tymoshenko after which she said, “Savic, now I just sit in place”. (To view the video, proceed with the end).
“Indeed, the restriction for 8 hours, but set a limit — less than 12 hours rest” — after a disapproving hum from the audience Milovanov added: “it is clear That Shaw has not been done. But it’s critically important.”
Then Milovanov cited the example of the mode of operation of employees of security services working a day in two, and surgeons, and even representatives of IT.
“We need to invest in people, we have invested in yourself and in the capital. And the best protection for people is not a law about “trudove SHOS”. And it is a competition. The creation of new jobs, establishment of new plants. Where the employer competes for people. Then invites and provides better conditions and higher wages,” says economy.
In his Telegram-the people’s Deputy of the 9th convocation Anton Polyakov noticed that on Friday January 31 in the air is distinguished not only “servant of the people” Eugene Bragar, which suggested the pensioners to sell luxury dogs, if they have to pay debts for utilities.
“No, Timothy, the best protection of people is always the law. And only the law. And its strict observance. And it’s weird that You don’t understand it. Or in America, not so? In General, the vocabulary of a Minister very close to the rhetoric Kornienko. Something, somehow, it, it…” — says the Poles.
A fragment from the speech Milovanova, look here: