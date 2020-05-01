Tymoshenko called on the Prime Minister to report on the problems in the energy sector
The leader of the political party “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko demanded to hear the head of the government Denis Smugala on the situation on the energy market of Ukraine.
She said this during the conciliatory Council meeting on 30 April, reports the portal “Hvilya”.
“I asked to immediately call the Prime Minister in order to report the situation in the energy sector. Such a life never in Ukraine was not, I would argue,” — said the politician.
According to Tymoshenko, today the power in Ukraine “in a state of total imbalance”, which causes the closure of mines and nuclear power electric stations.
She noted that a “collapse” in the energy sector is so huge that in one to two weeks in Ukraine may begin rolling blackouts.
In addition, the Chairman of the “Batkivshchyna” mentioned the arrears in the payment of wages to employees of mines and energy.
“We have a wage in the energy sector and miners practically now it is in such a disadvantage that us nuclear experts will have to save from non-payment of wages,” she said.