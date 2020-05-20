Tymoshenko demanded to save the Ukrainians from poverty
Package to protect people from poverty should be the priority law to the Verkhovna Rada.
As the Wave passes, it was stated by the head of the party “Fatherland” Yulia Tymoshenko.
So, at the meeting of the conciliatory Council of leaders of parliamentary factions and committees Tymoshenko noted that according to the official conclusion of the UN in Ukraine, the poverty rate has increased dramatically, from 27% to 44%. She also stressed that according to UNICEF, poverty is the most hits the children had increased to 51%.
“We immediately demand the adoption of a package of laws to protect people from poverty. The indexation of pensions, the pension modernization, the normal salaries of doctors and teachers. I am very sorry that at the last extraordinary session an attempt was made to vote to pick up the last of the state aid system in children and low-income families. Where are we going, what are we coming to such decisions?”, — said Tymoshenko.
According to her, International organizations say our country is poorer than any country in the world. Besides, the fault is not COVID, “and blame the chaos and lack of policy in the state. The money can be deposited in the budget, in particular, “Naftogaz” through which, according to the ECC materials, lost 72 billion hryvnia”.
In addition, Tymoshenko stressed that it is necessary that the authorities were interested in the fact that to pay out money to people, not to continue to meet the corruption schemes of officials.”