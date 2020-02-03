Tymoshenko has criticized Dubilet because of the census and the abolition of labor books
The head of the faction “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko sharply criticized the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmitry Dubilet for your statement about the impossibility of the population census in Ukraine and the abolition of labor books.
The politician said this in live broadcast of “Freedom of Savik Shuster”, reports analytical portal “Hvilya”.
According to Tymoshenko, the question of the census is a dispute on how much will be “2×2”, and cited the example of the U.S. experience.
“There are estimates about which you’re speaking, and there is a census. This is a fundamentally different processes. And the census population in the world today recognized as the only perfect, objective process evaluations of its population”, — said Tymoshenko in response to the explanation Dubilet.
After the leader of “Batkivshchyna” noted that the census must be done every ten years, according to the legislation of Ukraine and international conventions.
“Advanced countries do a census, go feet, because this is the only valid item scores of its population. And can you tell me why we have a census. Because nobody wants to show really how many people left in Ukraine. Because the numbers can be really shocking. This is the first part,” — said Tymoshenko.
In the second part of Yulia Tymoshenko drew attention to the problem of electronic employment record books.
“Our team believes that this is not the primary reform is to destroy the work book where is clearly written the experience that people can have some justice in the counting of his seniority and his pension,” said the politician.
