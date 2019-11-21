Tymoshenko said Zelensky in his style: in social networks laugh
The leader of the party “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for his scandalous job application to the “sweet position” of her colleagues, reports FaceNews.ua.
Tymoshenko on his page on Facebook hinted Zelensky, the President of Ukraine is not eternal.
“I would like to talk to You, Vladimir, about the fate of the country, but You chose a different tone. Sorry… Then let me remind You that there is another long-standing Ukrainian tradition. Every five years some Ukrainian presidents think they’ve hit the jackpot! And then everything on the script… Well, you know… in short, You are welcome to the corporate… with his piano”, — said Tymoshenko.
The leader of the “Fatherland” thanked their fans in Facebook, who was on her side.
“Thank you to everyone who spoke in my defense”, — wrote Tymoshenko.
It is noteworthy that after the response Tymoshenko, people began to write enthusiastic comments to the leader of “Batkivshchyna”: “Now 1:1”, “sapogi Two pair, sho it sho it”, “well done, well Done”, “that’s Constructive”.
We will remind, last week, the faction “Batkivshchyna” declared transition in opposition to the government.
November 18, Yulia Tymoshenko in the program “Freedom of speech” where said that he invited President Vladimir Zelensky footage of his team in the beginning of his term, but only in the framework of its programme “New deal”.
In response today, President Zelensky said: “There is a very old Ukrainian tradition. Every 5 years Yulia Tymoshenko goes in opposition to the incumbent President, imitating the care of people. Yes, Julia really offered. She brought a list of people for appointment to the “sweet” place.”