Tymoshenko suggested what to do with the space KOBOLEV salaries and Smila
The leader of “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko told that the state budget does not Finance health workers in kindergartens and schools.
About this politician said in his page in Facebook, reports “Hvil”.
According to Yulia Tymoshenko, the Cabinet has not provided funding, about she heard the news.
“I heard on the news that schools and kindergartens in different regions of Ukraine remain without nurses. The government has included in the educational budget for such expenses.”
And also offered a solution to this problem by reducing the salaries of officials, the incredible amount of which can quickly resolve the situation.
“You know what, dear officials? Salaries KOBOLEV or Smelyanskiy enough for all school nurses across the country, and even the circles will remain. Think”.