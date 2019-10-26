Types of cancer that are asymptomatic
Some tumors are called “silent killers” — they may for a long time does not manifest itself until the disease goes too far.
Most types of cancer that tend to develop in secret, men. It is not only cancer of the prostate and testes, but also cancer of the bladder, which in men is about three times more often than women. In this list includes tumors of the pancreas and colon.
Prostate cancer is most common in men older than 45 years. As in men of older age are often certain complaints of the urinary-reproductive system, a cancer may long to be unidentified, as is disguised as minor ailments. It can give erection problems, frequent urinary tract infection, pain in the lumbar region.
Unlike prostate cancer, testicular cancer often affects young men. Often in the early stages it appears a little swelling of the testicles, which is easy to ignore, as there is no pain or other more striking symptoms.
About 90% of patients diagnosed with “pancreatic cancer” will die within five years after the disease was detected. An important role plays the fact that pancreatic cancer is rarely diagnosed in the early stages. This is due not only to the fact that the tumor does not manifest itself, but with the fact that the pancreas is closed by other bodies and changes are difficult to notice during routine inspections.
Bladder cancer most often occurs in people over 60 years of age and more often affects men. Not to miss bladder cancer, it is important to pay attention to changes in his work – a particularly worrying symptom is blood in the urine, but the cancer may appear even slight discomfort during urination.
Tumors of the large intestine is also often found only in the later stages. According to doctors, in some cases, to blame themselves, patients experiencing certain symptoms, they refuse to be “uncomfortable” examination without thinking about it, then everything will be worse. Cancer of the intestines may indicate frequent violations of the stool, weight loss, abdominal pain and blood in the stool.