Typhoon ‘Hagibis’ hit Japan: there are victims, evacuate millions of people (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In the afternoon of 12 October, the Typhoon “Hagibis” hit the Japanese island of Honshu. He made landfall on the Izu Peninsula. The wind speed reached 144 km/h gusts of 216 km/h. currently it continues to move in the East in the North-East at a speed of 45 km/h. wind Speed is estimated at 126 km/h, gusts to 180 km/h, informs Japanese meteorological Agency (JMA).

While confirmed the death of two people in the prefectures of Chiba and Gunma, five went missing in the prefectures of Gunma, Nagano and Shizuoka, and at least 60 people were injured in 23 prefectures, according to Stormnews with reference to the NHK.

For Tokyo and the prefectures of Shizuoka, Kanagawa, Saitama, Gunma, Yamanashi and Nagano declared an emergency warning is the highest level of risk from heavy rains. People urged to remain in lasting buildings or to move to higher floors of buildings, while avoiding any of the slopes in the case that there is danger on the way to the emergency evacuation centres. Later an emergency warning was issued for the prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Niigata, Fukushima and Miyagi.

In these areas the heavy rains with amount of precipitation, which is celebrated only once every few decades. A record 700 mm of rain were registered within 48 hours in the city of Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The evacuation orders affected 4 million residents of Tokyo and the prefectures Fukushima, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka Prefecture, mie Prefecture, Iwate Prefecture, Miyagi Prefecture, Ibaraki Prefecture, Tochigi Prefecture, Niigata Prefecture. Recommendations for evacuation issued for 9 million people.

The disaster has led to disruption of transport systems. Since Saturday morning has been reduced or abolished movement of high-speed rail Express Shinkansen. Airlines canceled more than 1,600 domestic and 250 for international flights.

The Typhoon led to the disruption of communication systems in Tokyo. Local authorities are trying to rectify the situation, placing information in social networks, including Twitter and Facebook. They urge people to verify the information in the official social media accounts of administrations, if there is no possibility of a visit to the web sites.

The mobile operators in Japan offer users free Wi-Fi, which is available mainly in the area of the Tokyo metropolis. Services are provided in six prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Ibaraki and Shizuoka. Users can connect to the network “00000JAPAN” at locations with installed Wi-Fi. After that they will be able to enjoy free Internet regardless of what their operator. The company urged residents to use this service only in order to ensure the safety of their family members, and to obtain updated information about the Typhoon.

Without power supply there were more than 270 million homes in Tokyo and the prefectures of Chiba Prefecture, Shizuoka Prefecture, Tochigi Prefecture, Yamanashi Prefecture, Ibaraki Prefecture, Gunma Prefecture, Saitama Prefecture and Kanagawa Prefecture.

In addition, in the Pacific ocean to the South-East of Chiba Prefecture earthquake of a magnitude of 5.7 with the hypocenter at a depth of 80 km, and there is no tsunami Threat, reports (JMA). Information on victims and destructions did not arrive.

Russia is ready to consider providing assistance to Japan in connection with the Typhoon “Hagibis”, but while such treatment from Tokyo is not received. This was reported on Saturday, the TASS press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov. “The Russian President always extremely attentive to such requests, but the request was not”, – said the interlocutor of the Agency, responding to a question.