Typhoon “Hagibis” in Japan: the number of victims of elements has increased significantly
As a result of Typhoon “Hagibis” in Japan killed at least 26 people. Another 18 were missing. At least 175 people were injured.
The Typhoon touched the prefectures of Tokyo, Tochigi, Gunma, Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Chiba Prefecture and Saitama Prefecture, writes “Ukrainian truth” with reference to the NHK.
Currently the authorities are trying to determine the total number of victims. As a result of the Typhoon about 200 thousand households in the Tokyo area and surrounding areas were left without electricity.
Currently, “Hagibis” observed off the coast of Eastern Japan. The Typhoon could become the most powerful in Japan since 1958, when the Typhoon “IDA” took the lives of more than 1.2 thousand people.
As he wrote, “the FACTS” recently there have been severe floods in the South-East of Spain, which began after heavy rains. Then the streets and roads turned into rivers.
