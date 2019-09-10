Typhoons ‘Taxi’ and ‘Lingling’ resulted in casualties in the far East (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The regions of the Far East suffer from tropical cyclones. In Japan raged Typhoon “Taxi” and Typhoon “Lingling” struck the Korean Peninsula, and then weakened, through China brought rains in the Khabarovsk region, where they complicated already difficult flood situation.

Typhoon “Taxi” on the night of 9 September brought strong winds and heavy rains in the regions of Chubu and Kanto on the Japanese island of Honshu. Record wind gusts recorded for the Islands of Izu (209 km/h) and the city of Chiba (207 km/h), in Tokyo they have reached 131 km/h, according to Stormnews with reference to the NHK.

3 people were killed and over 60 injured. Damaged buildings and other facilities, there were problems with transport links and power supply.

September 10, 620 thousand houses, most of which are located in Chiba Prefecture, remain without electricity. On Tuesday energy predict the restoration of power supply 330 thousands of homes.

9 Sep on a floating solar power station in the Tokyo area, one of the largest in Japan, because strong wind is short-circuited and a large fire. For the fire it took firefighters about two hours. Black smoke began to rise from the solar panels on the water surface at the dam Amakura in ichihara city of Chiba Prefecture about an hour in the afternoon. According to firefighters, messages on victims did not arrive. This power plant over 50 thousand solar panels, which cover the water surface at the dam area of approximately 18 hectares.

Another serious incident occurred in the nuclear research Institute near Tokyo in the town of Oarai in Ibaraki Prefecture. The wind brought down the tower. Officials report that no one was hurt, and the release of radioactive substances into the environment has not occurred.

According to representatives of the Japanese Agency for atomic energy, the experimental reactor, located near the tower, stopped in 2006 and the tower did not contain any radioactive materials.

Huge problems with public transport: during the Typhoon were cancelled hundreds of flights were disrupted rail and road connections. Narita international airport, which is located in the Eastern part of greater Tokyo, was unable to leave thousands of passengers. On the morning of 10 September there were 13.3 thousand people. People were given sleeping bags, water and food.

Currently, “Taxi”, weakened to a tropical storm moves away from Japan in the North-East direction. Now announced a warning about extreme heat: in large areas of the Western and Eastern parts of the country have established a heat. By the second half on Monday, the thermometer rose to 37.9 degrees Celsius in the city of Kuwana mie Prefecture and to 37.2 degrees in Mino city of Gifu Prefecture.

In the Tokyo district of Nerima, the air warmed up to 37 degrees, and in Kyoto was the temperature recorded at 36.9 degrees. Representatives of the weather services say that the warm air brought by the Typhoon led to the increase in temperature to a level significantly exceeding the average seasonal values.

The intense heat is stored and 10 September. Authorities urged people to enjoy the air conditioning and often to drink water for prevention to avoid heat stroke.

Hot weather prior to the Typhoon claimed the lives of 4 people, 3.5 thousand were in hospital with heat strokes, reports TASS.

Typhoon “Lingling”, which brought record-breaking gusts of wind on the Japanese island of Miyako, September 7 reached the Korean Peninsula. In South Korea 3 people died, more than 20 were injured. In the DPRK the victims of the Typhoon were at least 5 people.

From inclement weather also affected North-East of China and the Khabarovsk Krai, where the rains have worsened the flood situation.

In Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where since the end of August are continued flooding, fell to 80 mm of rain. The water level in the Amur river has risen by 13 cm on 10 September it has increased by 12 cm and is 827 cm, reports regional EMERCOM.

In the city were flooded 377 homes and 756 garden plots in neighborhoods Small Chapsal, Soapy, Silinskiy, Karpinski, Park, periodic, Victory. In temporary accommodation are 58 people, including 18 children.

Forces services, utilities and a water Utility is pumping water, clearing of stormwater and sewage from extraneous debris, grass and fallen leaves. In the fire brigades and rescue parts of the city introduced additional equipment. On the streets of the city continue to work in fire engines and fire pumping station. In addition to pumping water from roads and basements, rescuers provided personal assistance to residents, helping to evacuate the passenger transport, which failed to overcome a water barrier.

The passage of the complex of the adverse meteorological events and the increase in groundwater inflow affected the level of water content the internal water object in the neighborhood Park. Warm the key has risen to such a level that could replace the dam that protects the neighborhood. Immediately to the place were sent forces and means of EMERCOM of Russia, Ministry of defense and other interactive structures. Heavy equipment to the site was brought inert materials to build the dam and eliminate the overflow: sand, gravel and fragments of rock. Also, the dam is strengthened by bags with sand mixture.

Only on the territory of Khabarovsk Krai in the flood zone and there are 10 municipalities (Khabarovsk, Khabarovsk, Bikinsky areas, the area they. Lazo, Vyazemsky, Nanaisky, Amursky, Ulchi, Komsomol areas, Komsomolsk-on-Amur) with partial flooding of territories in 86 settlements. In 52 of them marked the flooding of 493 private houses and household plots 1233. In addition, recorded the play of water on 114 sites of inter-village roads and roads within settlements. Also in the area of flooding is about 2100 suburban areas.

In Primorsky Krai “Lingling” has had an indirect influence. In some parts there were heavy rains, and near the coast raged a violent storm. He was hiding in the coves on the edge of hundreds of schooners from North Korea. Russian fishermen rescued his North Korean counterpart, who had been in the water 10 hours.

“Saved, handed over to border guards. It will soon be sent home” – said the Agency “Interfax – far East” the press group of the border guard of the FSB in the Primorsky territory.

In the Internet appeared the video, shot from the ship. It shows how Korean floating on pieces of foam, the sailors throw him a life preserver and pull out the alien on Board, according to the portal VL.ru.